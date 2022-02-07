A traffic stop led to the arrest of a driver suspected of having methamphetamine and Hydrocodone in which he didn't have a prescription, Porterville Police stated.
David Martinez, 41 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Thursday, Porterville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment violations in the area of Plano Street and Highway 190. During the traffic stop, the Officers contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Martinez.
Because Martinez exhibited signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, Officers administered a series of Field Sobriety Tests to Martinez, determining Martinez was driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
After arresting Martinez, Officers located an operational digital scale, approximately ½ ounce of methamphetamine, and more than 50 prescription Hydrocodone pills in Martinez’s vehicle. Martinez didn't have a prescription for the Hydrocodone pills.
Martinez was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility for Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales; Transportation of Methamphetamine for Sales; and Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales.