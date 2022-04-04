A traffic stop led to the arrest of a suspect for possession of a concealed and loaded firearm, Porterville Police stated.
Zander Hilliard, 19, of Porterville was arrested. On Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m., Porterville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 Block of West Westfield Avenue. During the traffic stop, Officers contacted the occupants of the vehicle, one of whom was Hilliard, a passenger. The driver of the vehicle was discovered to be unlicensed and Officers conducted an inventory search of the vehicle prior to it being towed.
During the search of the vehicle, Officers located Hilliard’s loaded semi-automatic pistol on the floorboard underneath where he was previously sitting. Upon further inspection of the firearm, Officers discovered it didn't have a serial number.
Officers arrested Hilliard and booked him at the South County Detention Facility for Possession of a Concealed and Loaded Firearm in Public and Possession of an Unserialized Firearm.