A traffic stop led to a drug arrest of four suspects, Porterville Police stated.
Michael Leroy Johnson, 64, and Joni Carroll, 40, both of Porterville, Daniel Garay, 50 of Lindsay, and Rudy Hernandez Sr., 50 of Ducor, were arrested.
On Friday, Porterville Police Officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the 600 Block of North Porter Street for equipment violations. The vehicle yielded at the Palm Tree Inn, located at 940 W. Morton Avenue. Officers contacted the driver, Johnson, and front passenger, Carroll. During the traffic stop, Officers determined Johnson was on active probation.
Officers conducted a probation compliance check of Johnson’s vehicle, discovering approximately 1/8 of an ounce of methamphetamine near the base of Johnson’s seat. Officers administered Field Sobriety Tests to Carroll and determined she was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Officers determined Johnson had rented a room at the Palm Tree Inn and conducted a probation compliance check of the motel room. Upon initially entering the room, Officers contacted Garay and Hernandez.
Officers discovered Garay was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Officers also noticed Garay and Martinez also exhibited symptoms of recent drug use. Officers administered Field Sobriety Tests to Garay and Martinez and both were determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
During further search of Johnson’s room, Officers discovered approximately 2.5 grams of heroin, used syringes, pipes used for ingesting drugs, and operational digital scales. Officers also determined Johnson was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Carroll, Garay, and Hernandez were arrested, but later cited and released. Officers transported Johnson to the South County Detention Facility, where he attempted to discard a bag containing approximately 3/8 of an ounce of methamphetamine.
Johnson was booked on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine for Sales; Transportation of Methamphetamine for Sales; Maintaining a Place for Sales/Furnishing/Use of Drugs; Bringing a Controlled Substance into a Jail Facility; Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.