Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor and County Board of Supervisors Chair Dennis Townsend said adversity demonstrates strength. So based on what Townsend said and all the adversity the county has faced in recent years, the county must be really strong.
That's the point Townsend was making in his State of the County address during Tuesday's county board meeting and because of that he said he was “confident” he could say the state of the county was strong.
Townsend's State of the County address was delayed as he was set to speak about the State of the County at the end of January which is traditionally when the board chair talks about the state of the county.
“I had a nice, hopeful speech prepared,” Townsend said. But he noted at that meeting “that was the day that we had to declare a state of emergency for the first series of storms.”
In his State of the County address Townsend noted the county has dealt with a great deal of adversity in recent years, referring to the wildfires, COVID-19 shutdowns, inflation pressures and the recent flooding.
“The state of the county is strong which seems a little strange for what we've been experiencing and living through.
“It may seem strange to talk about the county as strong,” Townsend added. But Townsend also said “strength is best demonstrated through adversity.
“This county has been going through several years of adversity which has tested our strength. I can say with confidence the state of the county is strong.”
Townsend said because the county has had a conservative fiscal policy it will be able to deal with the response and the recovery that will be needed in the aftermath of the flooding. He said the response and recovery is “going to cost the county many millions and millions of dollars.”
He also praised Tulare County Fire and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office for their response to the flooding.
About Tulare County Fire, Townsend said, “they've been exemplary in their response to these disasters,” noting not just the flooding by the 2020 SQF Complex wildfire and the 2021 Windy Fire. He noted even though those were two wildfires in the 100,000 acre range there was “not a single civilian injury.”
He did note because of inflation the county board did approve a 7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment increase for every county employee. He also noted there were 596 new county employees hired in 2022.
As far as roads, Townsend said 37 miles of county roads were repaired in 2022 at a cost of $19 million. He added three bridges were replaced and work was done on another 83 miles of county roads.
He said this year another four bridges will be replaced and design work will begin on the multi-million dollar project in which the county is working with the city to restore the Westwood Bridge between Highway 190 and Olive Avenue.
He also referenced the ongoing repairs of the Friant-Kern Canal that began last year west of Terra Bella. The first phase in which a 10-mile stretch of the canal will be repaired has been underway since last year. He noted there will be seven siphons as part of the project of which four are nearly completed.
As far as the county's water situation, Townsend said, “we're making good progress on water security.”
In addition he referenced the county's agriculture, stating the area is the “highest agriculture producing region in the world.”
He also talked about the nation's largest solar project in the Terra Bella-Ducor area, the Rexford Project, that's taking place. He said ground will be broken on the next phase of that project next month.
He said the project will be able to power 200,000 homes a year. Townsend has earlier said about the project it will make the county a net exporter of electricity.
Townsend also referred to the county purchasing property on Newcomb south of Porterville where the Sequoia National Forest headquarters were located. The SQF headquarters are now located near downtown Porterville off of Morton. The county has purchased the property to relocated the Porterville TCSO substation.
In closing Townsend said “we have a county that is resilient, we have a county that is resourceful. We have a county that is ready for the challenges ahead.”
He also said “I'm proud to be a citizen of Tulare County” and proud to serve the county as board chair.