Three prominent county officials will have a clear path to another four years in office as they will be running unopposed in the upcoming election.
Tulare County District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend, whose district includes Porterville, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward will all run unopposed in the upcoming election.
All three have filed for re-election in their respective offices. The deadline for anyone to file to challenge them in this year's election was Friday.
No one filed to challenge any one of the three by Friday's deadline. So the three will run unopposed in the June 7 primary election and the November general election.
“Let's hope that was the case,” said Townsend when asked if his constituents were satisfied with the job he was doing as a reason why nobody is running against him.
About running unopposed he added, “it's kind of nice. You don't have to worry about that in the back of your mind.”
The best thing about not having an opponent, Townsend said is he can totally focus on the job of being a supervisor and not have to worry about fundraising for a campaign. “It's nice not to have to fundraise during this time,” Townsend said.
“I'm hopeful everybody feels they were represented well,” added Townsend about why no one chose to run against him, “Usually somebody has an issue or a few issues to jump into the race.
“I'm grateful everybody believes there wasn't a glaring issue I wasn't able to handle. I'm very appreciative.”
As far as the other major races affecting the Porterville area that will be determined in the June 7 primary and November general elections, Porterville farmer David Shepard has filed to run to be the State Senator in District 16, which now covers Porterville after redistricting. The Republican has the endorsement of a number leading officials, including Townsend and fellow supervisor Larry Micari, U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy, State Assemblyman Vince Fong, Ward, Boudreaux, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and longtime county and state legislator Connie Conway.
Among the leading Democratic candidates for the District 16 seat are current District 14 State Senator Melissa Hurtado and Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio. Hurtado currently represents Porterville in District 14.
In the State Assembly 33 race, current Assemblyman, Republican Devon Mathis, has filed to continue to represent Porterville in District 33. Democrats who have filed for the State Assembly 33 race are Farmersville city council member Ruben Macareno and Tulare city council member Jose Sigala.
In the redistricted district 22 U.S. Congressional race, Chris Mathys is challenging current District 21 Congressman David Valadao in the Republican primary. The likely opponent of that primary winner in the general election will be Democratic State Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield, who has filed to run for the District 22 Congressional seat.
McCarthy, whose district 23 currently includes Porterville, will no longer represent Porterville after the November election. But he is running to represent District 20, which includes Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area.
Democrat Marissa Wood, who has received the endorsement from the California Democratic Party, is a challenger to McCarthy.
The State Senate District 16, State Assembly District 33 and District 22 Congressional races are expected to be competitive while McCarthy is the favorite in District 20.
There's also a special primary election on April 5 and an election during the June 7 primary election to temporarily fill the current District 22 Congressional seat vacated by Devin Nunes for the rest of the year.
Those in Porterville won't vote in the election to fill the current District 22 seat. The current District 22 does cover a small portion of Lindsay and the Lindsay Memorial Buidling is one of the polling places.
Among those seeking to replace Nunes is Conway.