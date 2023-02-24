The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will host their regular weekly meeting on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Porterville City Council Chambers. One item on the agenda came after a request from Chairman Dennis Townsend.
Townsend has requested the board discuss and possibly implement a prayer program at each of the board meetings. The board has a number of options they can choose from if a legislative prayer program is approved. Each meeting will begin with the pledge of allegiance and a prayer, or the pledge of allegiance and a moment of silence.
If prayer is elected, the board can choose to rotate the prayers between the five supervisors or have a designated wait list of organizations and individuals throughout the community who would like to provide a prayer for the board before the meetings.
During their meeting on Tuesday the board will also address connecting the community of Matheny Tract, located southwest of Tulare, to wastewater services through the City of Tulare.
Currently the Matheny Tract community runs on individual waste septic systems. An increase in failure rates among the septic systems has occurred due to age and poor soil suitability. The failures have become a financial burden for the low income residents of the community. Matheny Tract was connected to Tulare's drinking water system in 2016, and is now looking to be connected to the city's wastewater system.
County staff is asking the board to approve a financing agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board that will fund the complete wastewater connection project at the approximate amount of $22,842,920. The funding would include the planning, design and construction phases of the project. Once the project is in motion, it's estimated to take between 18 and 24 months for the planning and design phase, and an additional 36 to 48 months for the construction.
According to Tuesday's agenda, the board is set to discuss the county's state and federal legislative platforms for the new year. County staff included previous legislative platforms chosen by the county in the agenda packet and are looking to the supervisors for input on any amendments that may need to be made to the existing platforms. The board is also being asked to select the county's priority state and federal issues.
In addition to the items mentioned above, during Tuesday's meeting Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores will give a welcome message to the board, and a presentation on the status of local hospitals will be given by Gary Herbst, CEO of Kaweah Health, and Donna Hefner, CEO and President of Sierra View Medical Center. Porterville's newest city council members Greg Meister, Raymond Beltran, who were elected last year, and Donald Weyhrauch, who was appointed last year, will be recognized by the Board of Supervisors as well.
This meeting is set for February 28 beginning at 6 p.m. in the Porterville City Council Chambers. It can be attended in person or streamed via the Tulare County YouTube channel.