Tulare County Supervisors Larry Micari and Dennis Townsend have written an editorial in support of State Senator Melissa Hurtado's request for $300 million in funding for water resiliency.
Hurtado's request is for funding for needed repairs for the state's water infrastructure. There was $100 million included in the 2021-2022 state budget for the state's water infrastructure.
Much of that funding has gone to the repairs of the Friant-Kern Canal which began early this year. The Friant-Kern Canal runs through the two districts represented by Micari, who represents District 1, and Townsend, who represents District 5.
There has also been another $100 million set to be included for water infrastructure in the 2022-2023 state budget. But Micari and Townsend wrote an op-ed supporting Hurtado's $300 million water resiliency request.
“The extreme drought of 2012-2016 never ended here in Tulare County,” Townsend and Micari wrote. “Severe lack of water has ravaged our small, rural, agricultural communities for the last decade.”
In their op-ed Micari and Townsend also wrote the state's failure to invest in water storage over the last 40 years “has left us unable to store excess runoff during wetter months for use during the dry and hot summer months.”
This has resulted in an over-reliance of groundwater pumping, Micari and Townsend wrote. The overpumping of groundwater has caused subsidence in the Friant-Kern Canal, basically its sinking, which has severely hampered its conveyance system, its ability to deliver water.
“Since its construction in 1951, the Friant-Kern Canal has lost roughly 60 percent of its delivery capacity due to subsidence,” Townsend and Micari wrote. “This means that every year nearly 300,000-acre feet of water cannot reach the terminus of the canal to service the 55 disadvantaged communities, and more than 1 million acres of farmland, that rely on its water supply.”
Repairs have begun on the most damaged part of the canal known as the middle reach. The first stage of repairs have begun on a 33-mile stretch of the canal that needs to be repaired from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County.
That section of the canal has sunk more than 13 feet, Townsend and Micari wrote. “The City of Lindsay is a prime example of our dire situation here in Tulare County,” Micari and Townsend wrote.
They wrote Lindsay operates a hybrid groundwater/surface water system supplied by wells and the Friant-Kern Canal. The city of Lindsay is currently looking at how to restore one of its contaminated wells that it was on the verge of being forced to use.
Lindsay’s current water allocation from the Friant-Kern Canal is 1-15 percent, Townsend and Micari wrote.
“Lindsay needs a minimum water allocation of 45 percent of their yearly average to maintain adequate water pressure within the system,” they wrote. “Without this increased allocation, Lindsay will be forced to utilize a well contaminated with perchloride and nitrates to maintain adequate water pressure. The 13,000 residents of Lindsay would then need to ship in potable water, along with separate water storage containers, for drinking and cooking.”
The city avoided having to use the well when last month it received a conditional allocation of 740 acre-feet of water, the 30 percent increase they so desperately needed,” Townsend and Micari wrote.
But they added that increase came at the expense of other water allocations to agriculture in Tulare County.
“Lack of water and a crippled conveyance system means that one party’s water allocation increase, is another party’s reduction,” they wrote.
The end result is a reduction in farmland as farmers try to maintain their crops, they wrote. “As local farmers have their water allocations cut to the bone, they will turn to land fallowing, heard culling, and groundwater pumping to keep their permanent crops alive rather than lose their livelihood.”
They also wrote a loss of farmland means less food and higher food prices.
“Excessive groundwater pumping will exacerbate the damage done to the Friant-Kern Canal, perpetuating a vicious cycle that damages the land, our agricultural and business sectors, and individuals and families,” Townsend and Micari wrote.
They added despite the recent allocation “Lindsay’s water security remains incredibly fragile.” They also wrote: “There are dozens of underserved communities whose water security is precarious. These communities are often ignored and overlooked by the state in the larger conversation regarding water infrastructure, conservation, and environmentalism.”
Micari and Townsend wrote 181 residences are being served by hauled water deliveries and the Board of Supervisors are receiving increased reports of dry wells.
“Senator Hurtado’s $300 million Water Resiliency Funding request is crucial,” they wrote.
They also stated the $300 million request will reduce the chance of the Friant-Kern Canal repairs having to be halted.
“The people of Tulare County cannot afford to have the repair of the Friant-Kern Canal interrupted under any circumstances,” they wrote. “The economic viability of Tulare County, and the health and wellbeing of its people, depend on a secure water conveyance system.
“Senator Hurtado’s budget request would provide crucial capital for the repair of the Friant-Kern Canal here in Tulare County. At a time when our surface water allocations are being cut to just 15 percent of their yearly average, it is imperative that all water traveling through the Friant-Kern Canal reach its intended destination.”
Micari and Townsend concluded by stating people can make their voice heard by contacting their state representative and asking for their support for Hurtado's funding request.