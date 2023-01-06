The first Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting of 2023, scheduled for Tuesday morning, should be a quick one as the only matters set before the board are swearing in ceremonies, an election for chair and vice chair and the approval of a lengthy consent calendar.
Shortly after the meeting begins District Four Supervisor Eddie Valero and District Five Supervisor Dennis Townsend will be sworn in.
Townsend, who represents the Porterville area, will be sworn in for his second term on the board. He's also expected to be elected as the chairman for the Tulare County Board of Supervisors for 2023. District One Supervisor Larry Micari is expected to be elected as the board's vice chair.
After the board reorganizes, a swearing-in ceremony for Tara Freitas, the county's Assessor Clerk-Recorder, and Auditor-Controller and Treasurer-Tax Collector, Cass Cook.
While there are no items set on the board's agenda for discussion, the diocese consent calendar is quite lengthy.
Among the items up for approval are: appointing Townsend to the Library Advisory Board, leasing a portable hangar space at Sequoia Field Airport at a rate of $50 per month, and a cooperative agreement with the City of Porterville for the Avenue 152 Over Tule River Bridge Project.
At its meeting on November 15 of last year, the Porterville City Council authorized a Cooperative Agreement between the City of Porterville and the County of Tulare for the Avenue 152 Over Tule River Bridge Project.
The partnership resulted from the need to replace the bridge along Avenue 152, Olive Avenue, over the Tule River between the Friant-Kern Canal and Westwood Street. The recommended proposal is to replace the existing two-lane bridge with a new four-lane bridge, two lanes in each direction, and to reconstruct the approaching roadways.
The planned construction of the new bridge resulted from structural deficiencies in the current bridge. The City and the County will share the costs of replacing the bridge.
Funding will be provided by the Tulare County Association of Governments for construction of the project that isn't eligible for federal funding. The City will dedicate more than $5 million of available Regional Measure R funding for its share of the project.
As part of its consent calendar the board will also accept as complete a renovation of Teapot Dome Avenue, which will be a main roadway to the relocated Eagle Mountain Casino. The project involved the renovation of Teapot Dome Avenue from Road 224 to Road 232, Teapot Dome Avenue from West Street to the city limits of Porterville and Teapot Dome Avenue from Road 216 to West Street.
The project cost a little more than $1.165 million. Through its local road funds the county paid for nearly $645,000 of the project and the Tule River Indian Tribe and Tule River Tribe Gaming Authority paid for nearly $521,000.
The county board meeting is set for Tuesday, January 10, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 2800 W. Burrel Avenue, Visalia.