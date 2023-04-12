Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dennis Townsend, who represents the fifth district, stated at Tuesday's board meeting it's projected the Tule River Enlargement Project at Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake will be completed by February, 2024.
Townsend gave a brief update on the project at Tuesday's meeting. It had originally be hoped the project would be completed by September, 2023.
“It doesn't look like that's been delayed much by the flooding,” said Townsend about the project. “Because the spillway was already sort of ready to take the water that went over.”
The recurrent lane closure on Highway 190 that has been needed as a result of work being done as part of the project also had to be extended through this month due to the recent storms. The lane closure will continue to be at the Highway 190 post mile 23.39 while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue improvements of rock slope protection of bridge abutments along Success Lake.
No changes in the current traffic plan are expected. The work currently being done is the third phase of the work that's been done as part of the spillway enlargement project that will raise the spillway and rock slope protection by 10 feet.
Phase 1 began on January 23 with Southern California Edison removing overhead power lines and digging new pole holes along the slope. Phase 2 began in February with Army Corps of Engineer crews armoring the bridge abutments by installing rip rap stones to handle additional lake storage.
The current phase began in March which includes SCE is installing new power poles above the new high-water line and other work being done by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Those traveling along Highway 190 in the area may encounter delays as traffic control measures is allowing traffic to travel in both directions across the bridge. Any updates to the schedule or traffic control measures will be shared in advance and posted to the USACE Sacramento District website at https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Media/News-Releases/.
The Tule River Spillway Enlargement Project will lower the flood risk and increase the capacity of Success Lake by 28,000 acre-feet to about 110,000 acre-feet.
After the project is completed there will be about another year of construction on the backside day use area for improvements to campgrounds, restrooms and parking. For more information about the project, visit https://go.usa.gov/xfQEd.