Centerline Design and Engineering will hosting a rebranding event and ribbon cutting at 484 N Prospect Suite B in Porterville at noon Thursday, June 15.
Townsend Architectural Group is announcing the rebranding of the company to Centerline Design and Engineering.Townsend Architectural Group has provided architectural and design services to Tulare County and its surrounding areas for 22 years.
The success of Townsend Architectural Group has been built on the amazing relationships of its current and past clients, the company stated. Although the firm name has changed, the company's integrity, principles and client relationships will always remain the same, the company stated.
“It has been a privilege and pleasure to work with so many in our community over the past 22 years under the name of Townsend Architectural Group,” CFO Dennis Townsend said. “I have been blessed to have a great group of staff to work with and wonderful repeat clientele. It is a particular joy to see the transition of ownership to my partner, Logan Couch, after watching him grow and develop his skills in engineering.
“Changing the name to Centerline Design and Engineering signals that we will continue to stay the course of offering professionalism and competitiveness to our existing and new clients as we add engineering to the list of services we provide. I am excited to continue my involvement and to see the future of this firm in the capable hands of another professional raised in this community.”
Centerline Design and Engineering will continue to provide accurate, timely and cost-effective design solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural construction projects, the company stated. Owners Couch and Townsend have made a commitment to serve the Central Valley for the betterment of sustainable and economic development, they added.
Centerline Design and Engineering looks forward to continued relationships with all past and current clients the Townsend Architectural Group has served for so many years. Contact Centerline Design and Engineering for any design or engineering needs at centerlinegroup.net or (559) 789-9999.
Join the Porterville Chamber of Commerce and Centerline Design and Engineering for refreshments, door prizes and the ribbon cutting. The public is encouraged to attend the celebration.
For more information contact the Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 784-7502.