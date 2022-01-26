At the beginning of Tuesday's Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting in which board members give their reports, Supervisor Dennis Townsend reported on a couple of developments concerning the area.
The first was his report on the county receiving a grant from CalTrans Clean California grant program. He also reported county staff has been working on a letter to address concerns on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announcement it has proposed Endangered Species Act protections for the foothill yellow-legged frog in the Sierra Nevada.
The state has set aside $296 million for the Clean California Local Grant Program being administered by CalTrans. The grants are to help communities and tribes to clean up and beautify streets, roads and other areas such as parks and trails.
Townsend said the county has Measure R funds that can be used for such projects and cleaning litter and beautifying along Highway 65 and Highway 190 in Porterville. Townsend also said the county will receive a Clean California grant and can use those funds along with Measure R funds for a project along Highway 65 in Porterville. He added that project could begin “almost immediately.”
As far as the the proposal to designate the foothill yellow-legged frog as an endangered species, Townsend said county staff has worked on a letter expressing the county's concern about that designation. He said that designation could “really hurt” reservoirs and foothill areas in the county.
The foothill yellow-legged frog lives in the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada in this area and it has been proposed the foothill yellow-legged frog be given endangered species status in this area.
The public can submit comments on the proposed listing and read the information on the listing at www.regulations.gov by searching Docket Number FWS-R8-ES-2021-0108. Comments need to be submitted by February 28.
The findings for the listing can be found at the following link: https://www.federalregister.gov/public-inspection/2021-27512/endangered-and-threatened-species-foothill-yellow-legged-frog-threatened-status-with-section-4d-rule
The rules U.S. Fish and Wildlife has proposed include the prohibition of collecting the frogs, habitat destruction and livestock grazing that damages habitat. Several related populations of yellow-legged frogs that live in high elevations of the Sierra Nevada have been previously listed as endangered. The Sierra Nevada yellow-legged frog was listed as endangered in 2014.
Townsend said the county has contacted Congressman Kevin McCarthy's office about also writing a letter. While the office originally stated it hadn't looked into writing a letter it would do so, Townsend said.
Townsend also said McCarthy's office stated it would contact California Congressman Tom McClintock's office about having him join the effort in expressing their concerns about the listing. “We're hoping our voices will make a difference,” Townsend said.
Last fall the county board also issued a letter expressing its concern about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife's proposal to designate a critical habitat for the Pacific Fisher, a weasel-type animal, that lives in the Sequoia National Forest. The letter stated that designation would hurt the county's economy that depends on the forest.