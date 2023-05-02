A suspect who's on the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Top 10 Most Wanted List was arrested after initially escaping, two pursuits and being involved in a shootout with officers on Tuesday at the Tule River Indian Reservation.
Joseph Kauth, 33, was arrested, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated.
The Tule River Tribal Police Department reported its officers tried to make contact with Kauth inside a residence at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Kauth then discharged a firearm, attempting to have the officers leave the residence. Kauth then left the residence and departed at a high rate of speed in a blue quad.
Officers returned fire but Kauth was still able to flee the scene. A short pursuit of Kauth followed but was terminated for the safety of the community.
No officers were injured in the incident.
TCSO Deputies later encountered Kauth near Highway 190, leading to another chase. TCSO stated Kauth was arrested after he crashed his quad and tried hiding in a car.
Kauth is from the Porterville area and is known to frequent the Tule River Indian Reservation. He's wanted for active warrants regarding felony pursuit, vehicle theft, assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.