In its eighth and latest round of grants being provided by the state through its Small Community Drought Relief Program, the State Department of Water Resources announced Tooleville will receive a $7.2 million grant.
The State Water Resources Control Board awarded $40 million in grants to 15 projects as part of the program. Projects in Butte, Humboldt, Lake, Madera, Mariposa, Placer, San Luis Obispo, Riverside, Sierra, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Ventura and Yolo Counties will be funded.
According to the state, 12 of the grants will directly benefit disadvantaged communities to implement long-term solutions such as pipeline replacement, well installation, and infrastructure upgrades to improve water resilience and water quality.
Tooleville's struggles to secure a safe water supply — and the City of Exeter's struggles to help provide Toolevill with a water supply — have been well known for years. The state reported Tooleville currently relies on bottled water to meet its drinking water needs.
The current drought has caused the quality and availability of water from the two wells that serve Tooleville to deteriorate. The $7.2 million grant will be used to construct a new well and intertie so Tooleville's water supply can be consolidated with the City of Exeter.
“Many of our state’s most vulnerable communities still struggle to get access to clean, safe drinking water. These funded projects will increase local water supplies while helping communities adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change,” said Kristopher Tjernell, Deputy Director of Integrated Watershed Management at DWR. “As we prepare for a fourth dry year, we will continue to work with the State Water Resources Control Board to expedite assistance to our communities in need.”
The Small Community Drought Relief Program has delivered $216 million in financial assistance since receiving funding from the Budget Act of 2021. In this year’s budget, the program received an additional $121 million that will allow the program to continue to assist small communities and begin a new Water Tank Program, state officials reported.
Expected to launch this fall, a new program will provide tanks and hauled water to communities that are in immediate need of potable water supplies. The program will be led by DWR in coordination with the California Office of Emergency Services, Department of General Services, and the State Water Resources Control Board.
For information about other DWR and State drought response efforts and funding programs, visit drought.ca.gov.