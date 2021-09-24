The free concert as part of the Music on Main Street series at Centennial Park scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight has been canceled due to the poor air quality as a result of the Wendy Fire.
Tonight's even was going to feature Noche de Herencia Hispana. The Noche de Herencia Hispana event will happen as part of Music on Main next Friday, October 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Centennial Park.
“Our thoughts are with both those affected by the fire and the personnel fighting the fires,” state the Porterville Chamber of Commerce in announcing the cancellation.