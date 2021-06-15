Today is the day in which California, for the most part, returns back to normal life before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state will fully reopen its economy today. That means the tiered system, which provided guidelines for what could be open and at what capacity, is no longer being used.
So today every day businesses can essentially return back to normal. They will be able to open with no capacity limits or social distancing requirements. The guidance for wearing a mask is also now a lot less restrictive in the state.
But although the state guidance is now a lot less restrictive, counties, cities and businesses can still apply their own standards. Tulare County, though, has gone by a policy in which its guidance will not be any more strict than what the state guidelines are.
Businesses now have essentially three options when it comes to what policy they want to use when it comes to vaccines and masks.
Businesses can require customers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and use some kind of verification system to determine if customers are vaccinated. Or businesses can go by an honor system and state they require customers to be vaccinated, but don't have to verify they're vaccinated. Or they can just require customers to continue to wear a mask.
The state guidelines say if a business has a policy in which it requires customers to be vaccinated but doesn't verify customers have been, if a customer walks into a business without a mask then the business should assume that customer is vaccinated.
The state is going by the Centers For Disease Control standards which say those who are fully vaccinated don't have to wear a mask in most every day situations. As far as if employees have to wear a mask, the answer is pretty much no.
For now the Centers For Disease Control standards apply, so employees who are fully vaccinated won't have to wear a mask. Governor Gavin Newsom will make that guideline official with an executive order on Thursday.
Cal/OSHA originally issued guidelines that employees had to continue to wear masks unless everyone in the room was fully vaccinated. But after much criticism Cal/OSHA has reconsidered and will hold a meeting on the issue on Thursday. Cal/OSHA hopes to have a policy in place by the end of the month, with Newsom's executive order taking effect in the meantime.
Everyone will still have to wear a mask in certain situation such as public transit, at K-12 schools, nursing homes and hospitals. And masks will still be required for those on airplanes.
As far as “mega-events,” vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for all indoor events in which more than 5,000 people attend. When it comes to outdoor events with more than 10,000 in attendance, the state guidelines don't require, but strongly recomend everyone attending to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.