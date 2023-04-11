First Responder Therapy Dogs, FRTD, is celebrating National Therapy Dog Appreciation Day today. The organization is asking for everyone's support by making a donation to help it continue the vital work its 106 therapy dog teams are doing across 23 states.
First Responder therapy dogs are trained and certified to positively impact mental health issues experienced by first responders. The therapy dogs provide emotional support to first responders.
Visits made to first responders by therapy dogs reduce stress, anxiety and blood pressure and elevate moods and productivity. The emotional support of certified therapy dogs is a simple yet highly beneficial tool for frontline responders.
Since 2021, First Responder Therapy Dogs has been leading the way in addressing mental health needs bh providing emotional support to first responders using therapy dogs in the field with a hands-on approach. Whether working an accident scene, fighting a fire or rushing an injured person to the ER, all first responders experience stress unlike that experienced in any other job. Being on the frontlines is physically, mentally and emotionally challenging.
For first responders, traditional tools to offset stressors have included time off, increased exercise, or support during incident debriefings.
“I started First Responder Therapy Dogs after seeing the results while visiting area wildland fire basecamps in the fall of 2020 with one of my certified therapy dogs, Kerith,” said First Responder Therapy Dogs executive director and founder Heidi Carman. “The impact was immediate.
“I witnessed the firefighters smiling as they interacted with Kerith. You could see their stress levels dropping. They could decompress, relax and share some smiles and hugs.”
First Responder Therapy Dogs rely entirely on donations. To donate, visit firsrtresponderstherapydogs.org/donate
First Responder Therapy Dogs visit emergency rooms, fire stations, dispatchers offices, police departments and administrative staff offices. Visits are typically 1 to 2 hours.
Therapy dogs also join defusing sessions to assist first responders who have experienced a high-stress incident.
Therapy dog visits to wildland fire basecamps are also available in Arizona, California, Colorado and Oregon. First Responder Therapy Dogs coordinates these visits with CalFire and the U.S. Forest Service.
First Responder Therapy Dogs has grown from 1 therapy dog in the fall of 2020 to 106 therapy dog teams in 23 states.
For more information: Heidi Carman, heidi@firstrespondertheraphydogs.org, 415-250-1807; www.firstrespondertheraphydogs.org; Instagram, @firstrespondertherapydogs