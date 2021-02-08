Families can take their children to playgrounds at Porterville City parks again without violating COVID-19 guidelines. Ditto for skateboarders who want to use the skate park at Veterans Park.
Authorization was given to open playgrounds at city parks and the skate park at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting. The playgrounds and skate park have been open since Thursday.
Guidelines still call for proper safety protocols and safe recreation practices to be used while using the playgrounds and skate park. Everyone 2 years old and older must wear a mask covering their face at all times while at the playgrounds and skate parks.
Social distancing in which people from different households must stay six feet apart must also be practice to make sure children aren't crowded together. Maximum occupancy signs are posted at playgrounds as well, stating how many people are allowed at the playground at one time. No food and drink is allowed at playgrounds and the skate park to ensure masks are worn at all times.
The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Department also advises people to plan ahead and to visit playgrounds and parks at different times or days to avoid crowds and waits. The elderly and people with underlying medical conditions should also avoid playgrounds when others are present.
Wash hands- wash or sanitize hands before and after visit.
There are still various activities that are prohibited in the city. Youth sports leagues still effectively can't resume and sporting events involving large groups still can't be held in the city.
City parks have been open, but large picnic shelters are still taped off as the policy that gatherings of more than 10 people isn't allowed outdoors in the city is still in effect. Basketball courts are also still closed.
Porterville Municipal Golf Course, the Porterville Sports Complex Dog Park and the adjacent OHV Park and tennis courts have all been open with restrictions. For guidelines on the use of City of Porterville Parks and Leisure facilities visit http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/