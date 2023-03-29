Dr. Huu S. Tieu has been invited as an honorable guest speaker at the World Diabetes and Endrocrinology Conference, WDEC 2023 in Barcelona Spain.
Tieu was invited by MedEd Meetings to be a speaker at the conference to be held October 9-11. Tieu was the CEO and President of Golden Sunrise Pharmaceutical in Porterville.
Tieu was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2020 for making false claims when it came to treatments he offered for COVID-19. Tieu had a number of supporters who protested his arrest, with those in support saying Tieu had a 100 percent success rate when it came to his treatment for COVID.
Since that time Tieu has written an, The Equation Experimentation of Understanding by Energy Transfer Quantum Mechanics. Tieu will be speaking on that article at the conference in October.
Tieu's article has been published in the Open Journal of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases. Tieu was invited to speak at the conference on behalf of the Scientific Committee of Congress.
For more information about the conference, visit www.endocrinecme.org
The article covers Tieu's plant-based approach to support a theory for cellular therapy treatment. The theory states this approach can lead to the repair and/or reversal of the diseased state through the regeneration and transformation of cells and cellular structure for the benefit of patients with wounds and tissue damage from debilitating conditions of diseases.