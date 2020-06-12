Yes, we were visited by the FBI on Thursday, June 11. This is the information I want you to know right now:
1. I'm OK
2. We're all OK
3. My business wasn't shut down
4. I will tell you more when I can
5. It's all good and for the good of this entire community. Please trust you will be told everything in time.
As the second wave of the virus looms on the horizon, what are we going to do to strengthen our immune system for the fight? Will it be something like hydroxychloroquine which the FDA now cautions against due to its risk of heart rhythm problems? Or Remdesivir from Gilead Science which supposedly “shortens the recovery time for some coronavirus patients by up to four days … typically from 15 days to 11 days… Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called it “quite good news.” He said the NIH trial demonstrated a “clear-cut positive effect in diminishing time to recover,” https://www.the-review.com/news/20200509/facebook-fact-check-is-profit-motive-behind-push-for-new-covid-19-drug.
Will it be something that strengthens our immune system without causing harm or side effects? “We The People” can still make intelligent choices until we give up those freedoms.
The second wave will require an immune system that's made strong with the nutrients it was designed to use not chemicals that add to its toxic load. Learn all you can about those nutrients and how they build you up.
Until then … TAKE CHARGE! … Sylvia
Sylvia J. Harral, M.Ed., N.C. , is the Education Director at Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical, Inc.