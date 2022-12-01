Tickets are on sale for the annual Senior Christmas Luncheon hosted by the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services.
The event will take place on December 11 and will include a catered meal, entertainment provided by the Porterville High Fabulous Studio Band and door prizes. The event will be held at Burton Middle School at 1 p.m..
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at the Parks and Leisur Services office, 15 E. Thurman Avenue, Suite A.
Space is limited so advanced ticket purchase is advised. For more information call (559) 791-7695 or visit the City of Porterville website, www.ci.porterville.ca.us.