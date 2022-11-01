George Lucas, the creator of the Star Wars franchise, started with a bang. He won first prize in the Third National Student Film Festival in 1968 for his science fiction short entitled THX 1138 E4B, which was the name of the lead character. He also met Stephen Spielberg there, quite by chance. Francis Coppola, whom he already knew, remade his student film into a full-length feature, casting a 40-year-old Robert Duvall as ”Thax.” I saw that film together with half of the student body of Rice University on a warm evening in 1971. It had become a cult classic.
I immediately recognized the story line: It came from a science fiction short story from about 1938 that was published in the Norton Anthology of English Language Literature, our textbook in my junior year high school English class. I’ve never seen any acknowledgement by Lucas of that provenance. I should have asked him; I worked in his house for four months when I first moved to California, and sat across the table from him at lunch more than once. But I must admit to having been more than a little star-struck and intimidated.
The film described a dystopian future in which a small number of enormously rich families control the planet, and everyone else lives and works underground, unaware of the world on the surface above them. They’re told only what their masters want them to hear, and consequently don’t know any better. To ensure their cooperation, they’re given a daily dose of a medication that suppresses their curiosity. They don’t ponder whether or not things are as they should be.
Thax and a female companion stop taking the drug, and soon resolve to explore their limited world and try to figure out what’s making their world the way it is. They eventually discover a shaft leading up to the surface, and at the end of the film Thax climbs to the top and discovers he’s been living in an underground prison, and that everything he was told was a lie.
If the Republican Party isn’t stopped, that’s our future.
The average American worker’s real after-tax income, adjusted for inflation, peaked in 1954. The average worker could pay his mortgage with 11 percent of his take-home pay. His wife could stay home and keep their children out of trouble. A man could return from his military service, go to college on the GI Bill, get an SBA loan, hire a dozen of his buddies from the military, and build a successful business. It was normal for young people to achieve a larger income than their parents. Owning a house and a new car were reasonable goals, as was being able to send your kids to college. The future looked bright.
Then, starting about 50 years ago, American society began to change. Middle class incomes stopped rising, and a growing group of multi-millionaires, and then billionaires, appeared. In the 50s, a typical company president earned 30 times the salary of his lowest-paid employee. These days, the CEO of many large companies earns 400 times as much as the person who cleans the floors. Only half of young people earn more than their fathers did. We have full employment, but the jobs pay next to nothing. And rising inflation has shrunk incomes further.
Upward mobility has stopped because income no longer moves upward. For the past 30 years, virtually all of the increase in income in our country has gone to the top 1 percent of income earners. In 2010, Mitt Romney paid an effective tax rate of 14 percent on more than $20 million in income; you probably paid double that. And once you have money you can invest it, and investment income is taxed at half the normal tax rate. As a result, wealth accumulation is concentrated in the top 10 percent of the population. Them that has, gets; them that don’t, never will.
It doesn’t have to be this way. We don’t need a revolution to give our young people hope for a better future. We just have to vote. But only half of us do. And of those who do vote, half vote for a party that's destroying the younger generation’s chance for a better future. Rick Scott, the guy who paid more than $600 million in fines for Medicare fraud, was elected governor and then senator from Florida, now says he wants to get rid of Medicare and Social Security. Small wonder: Those two programs constitute half of the government’s total annual expenditures. Get rid of them, and you can cut taxes for the rich to nothing!
There's enough money in our economy to provide upward mobility for our citizens. There's enough money to control and manage the cost of health care for everyone, to fortify our infrastructure, to educate our young people without chaining them with debt, and to do all of the other things that in the past have made our country great. But the Republican Party’s principal goal is to reduce taxes on the wealthy. That’s what’s destroying our future.
If we raise the income tax rate on the highest incomes to a level that leaves the elites with only a few million dollars a year to feed themselves, we can do it. Elizabeth Warren’s proposed 2 percent wealth tax on the largest fortunes would return money that has grown untaxed for decades to the public coffers where it can do some good. If they win, the rest of us lose — including millions of working-class people who don’t realize tby voting for the Republican Party, they harm themselves.
Half of the population votes for the Republican Party because the Republican Party tells them lies to make them angry enough to vote. If they had the sense to realize hey were being lied to, it wouldn’t work. But they don’t. Half of the population to the left of the mid-line of a particular bell curve, and that’s the target audience of the Republican strategy. And if you’ve tried to talk to them, you know it doesn’t do any good. Don’t try to teach a pig to sing; you won’t succeed, and besides, it annoys the pig.
There is, however, a ray of hope. Only half of Americans who qualify to vote do so. It’s no accident Republicans are doing everything they can to reduce voter participation. Donald Trump once said “if everyone in America voted, the Republicans would never win another election” (March 30, 2020).
EVERYONE SHOULD VOTE. Presumably, the half who aren’t politically active are at least amenable to hearing the facts and using them to decide who to vote for. If we passed a law requiring all adults who qualify vote, we could at least get them involved in the process. If they haven’t yet been deranged by Republican propaganda, there’s a chance hey’ll continue to resist it in the future.
If we can’t stop the Republicans from selling out our childrens’ future for campaign contributions from a few hundred wealthy families, we’ll end up living in the dystopian world of THX-1138. Take a friend with you when you vote on November 8. If they haven’t registered, ask them what they were thinking.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter's book, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net