Not that they ever went away, but Jerry Hall and Trick Shot are back and so is the Thursday Night Dance at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building.
The City of Porterville is again offering its Thursday Night Dance. The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, beginning this Thursday.
Cost is $5 for adults. Coffee and water is provided and guests often organize potlucks at the event. The event provides a relaxed atmosphere in which people attending can socialize with friends, hear great music and practice their dance moves.
Jerry Hall and Trick Shot is one of the most popular Country-Western bands in the Valley and is the featured entertainment every week at the dance. The band came together more than 30 years ago and have recorded several albums and videos.
They have also shared the stage with numerous celebrities, both country and western, making several appearances at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield.
Visit the City of Porterville website or call (559) 791-7695 for more details. Stay up to date on all services and programs by following Parks & Leisure on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.