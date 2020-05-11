Three women were killed in a vehicle crash early Monday morning south of Exeter.
All three women were aged 21. Two of the women were from Visalia and the other woman was from Lindsay.
The California Highway Patrol reported it received a 9-1-1 call about a brash on Avenue 256 near Highway 65 at :120 a.m. Monday.
CHP reported the driver was heading westbound on Avenue 256 and ran a stop sign at Highway 65. The drive then for some reason turned right. The vehicle went off the road way and crashed into a olive orchard.
All three women in the vehicle were fatally injured. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and the passenger in the front seat was partially ejected.
CHP reported alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash.
The road was closed for several hours before being reopened shortly after 5 a.m. Monday.