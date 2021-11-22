Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward has announced criminal charges in the October 15 death of a man in an orchard near Terra Bella.
On November 1, the DA's office charged Manuel Quintero, 38, and Jesus Manjarrez, 23, with murder and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. The charges are enhanced with special allegations a firearm was used and Quintero possessed prior felony convictions.
On Monday, the criminal complaint was amended to include Jose Reyes Bello, 24, in both the murder and conspiracy charges. An arraignment for Bello was scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the county pre-trial facility where a future court date would be set.
The men remain in custody. If convicted, each faces life in prison.
Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area of Avenue and Road 264 in Terra Bella on October 15. When they arrived they found a man had been shot to death. He was identified as 58-year-old Douglas R. Cline.
During their search detectives found 12 guns, 28 magazines, 1 grenade launcher, about 5 ounces of suspected cocaine, about a half-pound of suspected heroin and about 3 kilograms of suspected fentanyl.