It's extremely likely sports wagering in California will become legal after the November 8, 2022 general election.
But how — and more specifically where — that sports betting will be allowed remains a huge question. Polls show considerable support for legalized sports betting in the state.
So as many as three initiatives could be on the November, 2022 ballot that would legalize sports betting. All three of the initiatives would allow sports betting for collegiate and professional sports and other events such as the Olympics.
One of the them, the California Legalize Sports Betting on American Indian Lands Initiative has already qualified for the November, 2022 ballot.
That initiative would would allow sports betting at tribal casinos and at licensed racetracks in the state. The initiative would also legalize roulette and craps games at tribal casinos.
Native American Tribes are obviously in support of this initiative. But Native American Tribes will also be against two other initiatives that would legalize sports betting in all of the state, not just at tribal casinos. Native American Tribes want exclusive control of the sports betting in the state.
The initiative that would legalize sports betting at tribal casinos and racetracks would place a 10 percent tax on sports betting done at those places. Seventy percent of that tax revenue wold go to the state's general fund.
Fifteen percent of that tax revenue would be used by the California Department of Health to implement programs to deal with gambling addiction and mental health and would provide grants to cities and counties to deal with problem gambling and mental health. And 15 percent of the tax revenue would be used for the Bureau of Gambling Control administration when it comes to sports betting.
One possible ballot measure legalizing sports betting that could be placed on the November, 2022 ballot is the California Sports Wagering and Consumer Protection Act. A number of cities in the state are in support of this initiative, including Gardena, San Jose, Inglewood and Colma.
Card rooms, race tracks, Native American tribes and professional sports teams would be able to offer sports betting in person and online under this initiative. So professional sports teams could have sports books at their stadiums and arenas under this initiative.
This initiative would charge a much higher tax, 26 percent, 25 percent and 1 percent to be used toward problem gambling.
The initiative legalizing sports betting just at tribal casinos and race tracks doesn't include online sports betting.
Paul Yoder, who advises Tulare County on State Legislative issues, also updated the Tulare County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday on a third sports betting initiative that could go to the November, 2022 ballot: The California Legalize Sports Betting and Revenue for Homeless Prevention Fund Initiative.
Eighty-five percent of tax revenue from that initiative would be provided to cities and counties to deal with mental health homelessness issues. Yoder said it's estimated the initiative could generate $2 billion annually in tax revenue with 85 percent going to cities and counties.
For the cities-back initiative and the sports betting initiative devoted to mental health issues and homelessness issues to be placed on the ballot, they would need 997,139 valid signatures by April.