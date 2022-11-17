The Three Rivers Holiday Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19 at the Three Rivers Memorial Buiding, 43490 Sierra Drive.
For more information contact 559-799-1473 or email 3bazaar@gmail.com
