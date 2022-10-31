Porterville, CA (93257)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.