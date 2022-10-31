Three nurses were exposed to fentanyl and three inmates were charged as a result the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.
On Saturday, TCSO Detentions Deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and Medical Staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital.
While they were administrating first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN. All three are expected to be ok.
The inmates, 28-year-old Mykel Rhodes and 27-year-old Charles Herrington, were suspected of ingesting fentanyl and will be charged with possession of a controlled substance and the exposure and willful exposure and endangerment of Medical Personnel.
A subsequent investigation by the Strategic Response Unit led to an additional suspect, 45-year-old Jason Hounihan. He will be charged with possession of a controlled substance and bringing drugs into a Jail or Prison.