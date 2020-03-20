There are three new suspects on Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Top 10 Most Wanted List which the office released on Thursday. The Top 10 Most Wanted are:
Royan Isquierdo, 28: Isquierdo is wanted on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. He’s from the Exeter area.
Luis Aceves Salcedo, 37: Salcedo is out of the Ivanhoe area and is wanted on a felony warrant for attempted homicide. He also has two additional felony warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and weapons violation.
Gerardo Lopez, 38: Lopez is a suspect in a homicide that occurred on May 30, 2018 in Tulare. He’s believed to be driving a 2005 white Chevrolet van with the license plate 8Y31851. He’s from the Tulare area.
Carlos Garcia, 32: Garcia is wanted for a felony warrant regarding lewd acts with a child. He’s from the Cutler-Orosi area.
Octavio Castaneda, 41: Castaneda is from the Pixley area. He’s wanted on a felony warrant for violation of post release community supervision and assault with a deadly weapon.
Anthony Mendez, 36: Mendez is from the Porterville area. He’s wanted for several felony warrants including possession of a firearm, witness intimidation and for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Reynaldo Valle Hernandez, 43: Hernandez is from the Earlimart area and wanted for two outstanding warrants that include domestic violence, being a felon in possession of firearms and failing to appear in court.
Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 25: Rodriguez has an active warrant for armed robbery and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Martin Saldana, 25: Saldana has been indentified as the suspect in the shooting death of 21-year-old Richard Zepeda from the Woodlake area in 2013.
Gilbert Gonzalez Salinas, 54: Salinas has two outstanding arrest warrants for failing to register as a sex offender and domestic violence. He’s known to frequent the Terra Bella area.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the listed subjects, any information regarding their whereabouts or information about them. All suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
For complete anonymity please use TipNow. Email tcso@tipnow.com or call (559) 725-4194.