Tulare County Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday afternoon there were three more deaths in the county due to the coronavirus, but 66 cases were reported as having been recovered. That brings the total of those who have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County to 25. No other information was provided by the department concerning the deaths.
The department also reported on Wednesday that there were 441 positive cases in the county, an increase of five cases over the 436 reported on Tuesday.
Twenty-six were reported to be travelers, 294 were reported to be person-to-person contact and 121 were still under investigation.
Twenty-one were ages 0-17, 41 were ages 18-25, 97 were ages 26-40, 121 were ages 41-64 and 161 were ages 65 and older.
The department reported 66 people in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. There are 523 people in the county who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by public health officials.
The department reported there are 65 positive cases of coronavirus in the Lindsay-Exeter-Farmersville area, 25 positive cases in Porterville, 249 in Visalia, 51 in Tulare, 45 in the Dinuba-Kingsburg-Woodlake area, four in Pixley, and two in the Springville area.
Sierra View Medical Center reported it has had 197 tests conducted for the coronavirus and that 168 have come back negative.
The hospital continued to report it has six inpatients with the coronavirus and that it has had two deaths due to COVID-19.
PDC UPDATE
The coronavirus alternate care site at Porterville Developmental Center is complete. As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers reported the facility was 100 percent complete.
A schedule had been set for the facility to be completed by Wednesday after work on the site began on April 6. The contract was awarded to the Herman Construction, Group, Inc. on April 5. Six unoccupied buildings at PDC were retrofitted to be used as a coronavirus alternate care site. Each building will house 41 beds for a total of 246 beds.
UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS DECLINING
A weekly update of unemployment claims in Tulare County, provided by tularewib.org, shows that the amount of claims being filed is beginning to decrease. A major jump in filed claims was reported for the week ending on March 21 where 859 claims were filed. This number skyrocketed to 6,996 claims being filed during the week ending on March 28. The number of claims filed began to decrease from there, but large amounts of unemployment claims are still being filed. On the week ending on April 4, 5,538 claims were filed, and during the week ending on April 11, 4,119 unemployment claims were filed.