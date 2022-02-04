Three local public safety first responders who have worked to serve their communities have been honored by State Senator Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger.
Hurtado represents District 14, which includes the Orange Belt area, and she recently presented 14 Spirit of Senate District 14 awards for 2021. District 14 also covers areas of Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern Counties.
Three of the winners were from the area as retired California Highway Patrol Officer Jerry Hall was honored as Volunteer of the Year, Porterville Police Officer Angel Hernandez was honored as Police Officer of the Year and Nicholas Nave was honored as Firefighter of the Year.
“This year’s Spirit of SD 14 Awardees represent the dedication, tenacity and spirit of the Central Valley,” Hurtado said. “Many of those awarded today have gone above and beyond in their service to the 14th Senate District, and their community.”
Hernandez has been employed with the Porterville Police Department since 2011. He began his career as an Emergency Communications Dispatcher.
He was promoted to the position of Police Officer after completing the Tulare-Kings Police academy at the top of his class in January of 2020. Hernandez is currently assigned to the Porterville Police Department Patrol Division and is a drone pilot for the Department’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Program.
Last June, Hernandez, along with Officer Janet Bray, were dispatched to a residence for a welfare check on an individual who had sent concerning text messages indicating he was suicidal and was potentially taking his own life.
Hernandez and Bray eventually located an individual hanging from a tree with rope. They immediately notified medical personnel and began CPR. They continued lifesaving efforts until they were relieved by fire and medical personnel. Medical personnel were eventually able to find a pulse.
“It is for Angel’s life-saving efforts and his dedication to the City of Porterville that he was awarded Police Officer of the Year,” Hurtado said.
Hurtado and Bray were also honored by the Porterville City Council and Porterville Police Department last year.
Hall is a retired CHP Officer and Vietnam veteran. He may be best known now as the lead singer for Jerry Hall and Trick Shot as the popular band has performed at various community events, including the Buck Shaffer Spectacular.
Hurtado said Hall is always there to volunteer for a fundraiser, color guard or to “step up and clean up.” She added about Hall, “he's constantly on the go” supporting veterans and his community.
“I've been told if you want something done in Porterville he's the one to call,” Hurtado said.
Lieutenant Nave has been with the Lindsay Public Safety Department for 20 years. He has been with the Lindsay Fire Department since 2010 and is actually also a police officer as he's also a police officer with the Lindsay Public Safety Department. He has led fire services for the department since 2017.
He's a Child Passenger Safety Technician and has been an instructor since 2019. Nave has dedicated much of his personal time to helping parents and caregivers learn how to properly install their children’s car seats.
In 2020, he began a non-profit organization called “Sit Right CPS” which provides child passenger safety education and training services to the residents of Central California. Nave has been recognized several times for his dedication to public safety in the community.
In October Hurtado requested residents of her district submit nominations for the awards.