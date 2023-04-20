Three local students were awarded 2023 AEF Educational Scholarships from UnitedAg. Springville's Carson Wallace nominated by the Lindsay-Strathmore Irrigation District, Lindsay's Jackie Madrigal nominated by Setton Pistachio and Porterville's Lindsey Kennel Kisling nominated by Setton Pistachio were all awarded scholarships.
Forty-two students from agricultural communities across California and Arizona won awards ranging from $500 to $6,000. This year the Agribusiness Education Foundation Scholarship Program awarded $74,800 in scholarships.
The AEF Foundation has provided more than $1.8 million in financial assistance to more than 1,100 students.
Award winners were required to complete an application that includes their high school or college information as well as an essay question, personal statement describing why they're seeking the scholarship and how receiving the scholarship will enhance their educational goal. Student applications are reviewed by the education committee that's comprised of UnitedAg members.
Scholarship award ceremonies have been scheduled throughout California, Arizona and Texas to recognize the award recipients. For more information on the 2023 AEF Scholarship awards, visit unitedag.org/aef.
UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers and helps them comply with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California.
UnitedAg offers benefits to more than 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona. For more information about AEF, visit unitedag.org/education-and-youth.