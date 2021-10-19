Three juveniles accused of attempted arson have been arrested.
A 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls all of Porterville were arrested.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday Porterville Police Officers responded to an empty structure in the sub-100 block of South Plano Street regarding an attempted burglary by several juveniles.
Upon arrival, Officers heard the subjects breaking items inside the building. After hearing the disturbance from within the building, Officers surrounded the building and ordered all of the occupants to come outside.
Three juveniles exited the building and were detained. Upon checking the interior of the building, Officers determined the juveniles had heavily vandalized it. It was also discovered the juveniles had started a fire in an attempt to burn the building.
The three juveniles were arrested for Burglary, Vandalism, Attempted Arson of an Uninhabited Structure, and Conspiracy. Th