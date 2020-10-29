Three firefighters working on the Sequoia Complex Fire have tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forest Service reported on Thursday.
Two of the firefighters are from Mexico's CONAFOR unit. The other is a U.S. Forest Service firefighter. The three firefighters are now in isolation under forest service care.
The firefighters from Mexico were part of a 100-man team sent to the Sequoia Complex Fire last month and were scheduled to return home. They will remain in the U.S. until they're cleared to travel.
The rest of the CONAFOR crew members are expected to be cleared to return to Mexico at the end of the week as long as the test negative for the virus a second time.
The remaining CONAFOR crew members should be cleared to return to Mexico at the end of the week, if they test negative for the virus a second time.