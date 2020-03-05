A female passenger died as the result of a three-car collision on Sunday in Porterville.
On Sunday, at about 6:45 p.m., Porterville Police and Fire Personnel responded to Highway
190 and Martin Street in Porterville regarding a three vehicle traffic collision.
When officers arrived, they found involved drivers and passengers suffering from major to moderate injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed one driver was eastbound on Highway 190 and was trying to turn left onto Martin Street. That driver turned in front of a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 190 and they collided. The collision forced the eastbound vehicle to the shoulder and the vehicle turning left to spin around and face the wrong direction.
The driver and a female passenger of the first vehicle were getting out of the vehicle to check on the other driver when their vehicle was struck by another westbound vehicle. The driver was able to avoid being struck however the female passenger wasn’t and was thrown from her vehicle. The third vehicle rolled over into the eastbound lanes of Highway 190 and came to rest on its wheels.
First aid efforts administered to the female on scene were unsuccessful and she died. The other two drivers and two passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries and all were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. All three drivers are cooperating with the investigation and alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor in this collision.
This incident is being investigated by the Porterville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). If you have any information regarding this collision you’re asked to contact Officer Horton at (559) 782-7400.