On July 1, 2020 at about 4:29 P.M., an Officer of the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle on the 500 block of West Oakmont Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Billy Blount, Jr. and the passengers were identified as Cheyenne Warren and April Agart. Investigation revealed Blount was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver license. As a result an inventory of the vehicle was conducted prior to towing at which time two loaded handguns were located, the serial number to one of them having been scratched off. Mr. Blount was also determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of loaded firearms and was arrested without incident. Miss. Warren was arrested for concealing illegal drug paraphernalia where she had been seated, and Miss. Agart was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Blount was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department South County Detention Facility. Miss. Warren and Miss. Egart were both processed at the Porterville Police Department and released with dates for mandatory court appearances.