The Porterville Police Department ended up arresting three individuals on Tuesday involved in two separate stolen vehicle incidents in the same area of the city.
Levi Strong, 31 of Farmersville, Kendall McSwain, 36 of Visalia, and Roger Taylor, 33, of Porterville, were all arrested.
Shortly after 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Detectives observed a vehicle leaving a residence in the 1400 block of West San Lucia Avenue which matched the description of a suspect vehicle involved in an attempted robbery in Visalia that occurred on Friday.
Detectives conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle in the 1200 block of West Henderson Avenue and detained the driver, Strong and passenger McSwain. The vehicle was found to be previously reported stolen from Tulare and several stolen items were found inside.
Further investigation revealed Strong and McSwain had stolen two Sony PlayStation 5’s from Walmart in Porterville earlier in the day and left the store in the same vehicle. One PlayStation 5 was located in the trunk of the vehicle and the other was recovered at the residence where the vehicle was seen leaving prior to the stop.
Strong was arrested and later booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Grand Theft and Possession of Stolen Property. Strong is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
McSwain was also arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on a charge of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. She's being held in lieu of $25,000 bail each.
Later on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m., Porterville Police Detectives observed Taylordriving a previously reported stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of West San Lucia Avenue. Taylor parked the vehicle at a residence and was contacted and arrested without incident.
Taylor was found to be on active Parole and a Parole Violation was issued. The vehicle was recovered and towed from the scene.
Taylor was transported and booked at the South County Detention Facility for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Parole Violation. He's being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook or Instagram page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.