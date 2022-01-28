Three who were involved in a shooting in Ducor in which two individuals were killed have been arrested.
A total of five individuals were shot in the shooting as the three suspects who were arrested were also shot. Jose Palomo, 35, a 17-year-old boy, both of Delano, and Juan Maciel, 21 of Ducor, were arrested.
Palomo and the the 17-year-old boy are accused of killing Francisco Rodriguez of Ducor. Maciel is accused of killing Mauro Aguilar, 32, of Delano.
Late Thursday afternoon, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to a shooting at the Shell Gas Station in 23300 block of Avenue 56 in Ducor.
When Deputies arrived, they found one victim, ]Rodriguez, who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. While on scene, Deputies began receiving information about additional gunshot victims arriving at two area hospitals.
During the course of their investigation, Homicide Detectives learned a red Nissan Altima and white Chevrolet Malibu arrived at the Shell Gas Station simultaneously and parked in front of the business.
Almost instantaneously, people got out of each vehicle and began shooting at each other. All of them were determined to be from rival Northern and Southern gangs.
During the shooting, Rodriguez and Maciel in the Chevrolet Malibu were shot. Palomo, the 17-year-old and Aguilar were in the Nissan Altima and were also shot. All of the individuals involved were armed and were active participants in the shooting, which resulted in the death of Rodriguez and Aguilar.
Palomo, the 17-year-old and Aguilar are all being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this case encouraged to contact Detective Dave Gutierrez or Sergeant Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.