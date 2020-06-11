Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Homicide Detectives have arrested three people and are asking for the public’s help in finding two more, who are believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Arturo Vargas. Arturo was shot to death in front of his home on June 8th in the 500 Block of East River in Porterville.
Over the last two days, TCSO Detectives and the Porterville Police Department have served four search warrants in the Porterville area, searching for the suspects and evidence in this murder investigation.
During the service of the warrants, detectives arrested 22-year-old Ricardo Villagomez of Porterville for Murder, Conspiracy to commit a gang crime, gang enhancement and parole violation, 19-year-old Anthony Llamas of Porterville for weapons charges and 19-year-old Gabriel Marquez of Porterville on weapons charges.
Detectives are still searching for 21-year-old Mark Duran of Porterville and 20-year-old Julian Martinez of Porterville. Both are wanted for murder.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Miguel Franco and/or Sergeant Steve Sanchez at 559-733-6218.