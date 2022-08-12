Three individuals have applied to replace Monte Reyes on the Porterville City Council.
Dawn Bennett, Ed McCervey and Don Weyhrauch have all applied to replace Reyes to represent District 4 on the council.
The council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday to publicly interview the candidates. The council could also decide on one of those candidates to replace Reyes at that meeting.
The item has also been placed on the agenda for Tuesday's regularly scheduled council meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m. If the council doesn't select a candidate to replace Reyes at Monday's meeting it could do so at Tuesday's meeting.
Reyes turned in his resignation from the council on July 19. The council has until August 19 to fill the position.
So if the council is unable to fill the position at Monday's special meeting or Tuesday's regular meeting it could schedule a special meeting on Thursday or Friday next week as 24 hours notice would be needed to post an announcement for a special meeting.
Three of the four current council members — mayor Martha A. Flores, Lawana Tate, Milt Stowe and Kellie Carrillo would have to vote to approve a candidate to fill the position vacated by Reyes. If the council is unable to come to a consensus on filling the position by August 19 it would then be up to Flores on how to fill the position and Flores could choose to appoint someone to the position herself.
All three of the candidates live in district 4 as required. The candidate selected to replace Reyes will serve through the end of his term until November 2024.
The council could decide to give each candidate a chance to give an opening statement. When the council asks questions it could also rotate the order in which the candidates answer so each candidate receives an equal chance to answer first and last. And the council could choose to allow each candidate to give a closing statement as well.
Candidates had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to apply for the position. Here's background information on each candidate:
DAWN BENNETT
Bennett owns Confectionery Diva which she describes as a wedding/celebration bakery/cakery. Bennett decided late to turn in her application as her application was received about an hour before the deadline at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Bennett stated she's a new resident to Porterville and California. “As a new resident to both Porterville and California, I am not 'tainted' by any history with the city,” Bennett wrote on her application. “I care about my new home city and its residents. I believe in being of service to others as a way to give back, pay it forward and make a difference.”
In a letter to the council Bennett stated she relocated to Porterville in January, 2022. She added she has participated virtually in several council meetings.
“I am interested in and eager to contribute to the betterment of my community,” Bennett wrote in her letter. “Realizing this responsibility comes with its challenges, I am up to the tasks at hand.”
Bennett also stated she has “a basic knowledge of the projects, tasks, departments, county and state workgroups, etc. and am willing, able and eager to learn all that this position demands. I am a quick learning and am never afraid to step out of my comfort zone to learn new skills.
“Interactions with the public aren't a problem for me as they are members of the community just like myself. I am not easily provoked and am able to keep an even temper in difficult and tense situations. I am also kind, patient, polite, understanding, compassionate, yet firm.”
Bennett has also worked as a registered nurse and as a travel nurse. She earned a bachelor's in nursing from Florida State University and also has a diploma in business management from West Virginia Business College.
ED MCCERVEY
McCervey announced his intention to be a candidate to replace Reyes shortly after Reyes' resignation was announced and McCervey's application was officially received on Monday.
He stated his goal was “to use my skills, abilities and experience to help the city make good decisions and represent the citizens of our city.”
McCervey works as a manager in transportation on the regional and national level dealing in such areas as supply chain operations and the delivery of small and large retail goods to 40-plus retail companies and subsidiaries across the country and to U.S. territories. He received an Associates degree from Porterville College and also has Hazmat certification from the National Cargo Bureau.
McCervey also served on the Tule County Redistricting Commission that helped determine the redistricting of the five districts the five county supervisors represent. McCervey represented District 5 on that commission.
Among the other positions he has served in community service and business include being the vice president of a non-profit water company supporting a mountain community which included writing and executing bylaws. He's currently a board member of a regional Bible camp for kids that supports dozens of churches.
Among the skills he listed were leading cross functional teams; project/change management; process development and deployment; troubleshooting/problem solving; and financial modeling/analysis.
McCervey has also been a vocal critic of the proposed Brookside subdivision in which more than 200 homes would be built just to the south and adjacent to the Summit Charter Lombardi campus. The annexation of the area into the city paving the way for the development was recently approved by the Tulare County's LAFCO.
McCervey and residents in the area have expressed their concern about the city's and county's inability to deal with the significant traffic that happens around the school. Lombardi is the only access road in and out of the school.
DON WEYHRAUCH
The city also received Weyhrauch's application on Monday. Weyhrauch stated he's an experienced corporate professional and facilitator currently working as a realtor for Century 21 Jordan Link and Company.
“I love Porterville,” Weyhrauch stated. “I make my living here. I wish to serve as we grow safely into the future.”
Weyhrauch stated he's held numerous safety manager positions, has been a director of safety management and has served at the vice president level. Along with several certifications in safety, Weyhrauch stated he has certifications as a MSHA Gas Tester and several OSHA certifications as well.
Weyhrauch stated he has successfully partnered with teams in corporations and built and maintained complex construction projects including residential, heavy civil, electrical power generation, transmission and distribution projects. He listed extensive experience in professional development as well.
Weyhrauch stated he's “interested in building the best; in people, departments, organizations and in himself.”
He added “his broad base of knowledge and construction experience brings insights and solutions that reduce risk whil growing professionalism from the crew to the board room.”