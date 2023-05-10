Three people accused of carjacking have been arrested.
Adam Ibarra, 36, Jasmin Teran, 22, and Harley Champion, 29, all of Porterville were arrested.
Last Thursday shortly after 1:45 p.m. Porterville Police Officers responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Westwood Street regarding a carjacking that had just occurred. The victim advised when he was driving his vehicle in the 200 block of West Olive Avenue, he was flagged down by three suspects, a male adult and two female adults, wearing dark colored clothing and face masks.
The victim reported the male brandished a black handgun with a high-capacity magazine and demanded a ride toward the west side of town. Once they arrived to the westside of town, the victim was forced out of his vehicle and was left stranded.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Officers observed the reported stolen vehicle in the area of Leggett Street and Putnam Avenue. Officers lost visual of the vehicle momentarily and later found it parked at an apartment complex nearby.
Officers quickly established a perimeter and were able to stop and detain the driver Ibarra, as he attempted to flee the area on foot. Officers identified Ibarra’s residence and contacted two females, Teran and Champion, who were detained without incident. Porterville Police Department Detective were summoned and assumed the investigation.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for Ibarra’s residence and the reported stolen vehicle. During the execution, Detectives located a “Ghost Gun” loaded with a 31 round high-capacity magazine and additional evidence related to the carjacking.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Detectives developed evidence and were able to identify the aforementioned suspects involved with the carjacking and learned they were also active criminal street gang members and associates.
Ibarra was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges for Carjacking, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Gang Enhancement, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of High-Capacity Magazine, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and an active warrant for previously possessing a firearm. He's being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Champion was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges for Carjacking, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Gang Enhancement. She's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Teran was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility on charges for Carjacking, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Gang Enhancement. She's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal street gang activity are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.