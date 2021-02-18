Three 14-year-old boys and one 18-year-old accused of vandalizing a church in Popolar have been arrested.
Eighteen-year-old Ramzi Garcia of Poplar and the three 14-year-old boys were arrested.
At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Tuluare County Sheriff Office Deputies were called to the 18900 block of Avenue 144 in Poplar for a burglary at the Iglesia Del Pueglo Church.
When they arrived, Deputies learned the suspects forced their way into the church through locked doors and caused about $15,000 in damage and took about $15,000 of music equipment and other items. The suspects also tagged the inside of the church with northern gang related signs and monikers. Deputies also learned the suspects removed the cross from the wall of the chapel and placed it upside down.
TCSO Detectives and Deputies found four suspects nearby. Through physical evidence and admission, Detectives arrested three 14-year-old boys as well as Garcia.
Garcia faces charges of Vandalism to a Church, Burglary and Theft During a State of Emergency. The three boys were taken to the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.
This case is still under investigation by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Javier Guerrero or Sgt. Brian Clower at the Tulare Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com, or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.