Thousands of people came out to view well over 100 cars and trucks enjoying the setting of Veterans Park for the 20th Rollin Relics Car Show on Saturday, May 14.
Kim Day sang the National Anthem to open the show. Drawings for prizes occurred on the hour throughout the show. During the event memorial plaques in honor of Ron Pack, Leland Ware and Loyd Winter were awarded.
Leland Ware and Loyd Winter were founding members of the Rollin Relics and active in the club. Ron Pack was a local community leader and loved his Shoe Box Ford.
There was something on display for everyone from 1920’s vintage to 2020’s modern muscle. The show closed out with the awarding of the major trophies.
Best of Show: Art Cerna, 1929 Ford Coupe; Best Paint: Dennis Watson, 1957 Chevy; Best Engine: Mike and Vicky Clark, 1955 Chevy Pickup; Best Interior: Tom Stolle, 1957 Oldsmobile Wagon; Best Truck: Brian Bangi, 1936 Ford Pickup; Special Interest: Adam Perez, 1940 Buick Convertible.
Under Construction: Wally Beltran, 1946 GMC; Veterans Award: Travis Newsom, Model A Sedan; Loyd Memorial Winner: Steve Woutas, 1939 Chevy; Leland Ware Memorial: Chuck Anderson, 1921 Dodge Bros; Ron Pack Memorial: King Marks, 1957 GMC PU.