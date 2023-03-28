Those Who Helped Saturday
Vendors who donated for the event: Grocery Outlet in Porterville (Darwin Lara is the owner of Grocery Outlet), the American Red Cross, Coca-Cola, 7 Up, Bimbo, Frito-Lay, Birria y Pollos El Guero (Gabriel Felix is the owner of Birria y Pollos El Guero).
Springville School allowed the volunteers to use the school’s parking lot and restrooms.
Churches who helped during the event: Christian Aid Rapid Response team, Church El Nazareno, the First Baptist Church of Springville, Light House of Springville, Springville Narene, Sequoia Christian Church, the Catholic Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.