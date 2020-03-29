Tulare County has reported its first death due to coronavirus.
Tulare County Health and Human Services said the patient who died was the third positive case of COVID-19 reported in the county. The case was reported on March 16 and the patient had been hospitalized for several weeks.
There have now been 35 positive cases of coronavirus reported in Tulare County as of Sunday. 16 were travelers, eight were person-to-person contact and 11 are still under investigation.
One was aged 0-17, five were aged 18-25, 12 were aged 26-40, five were aged 41-64 and 12 were aged 65 and older.
One case in Tulare County has recovered. That patient was the first case reported in the county by Sierra View Medical Center and Sierra View reported that patient has fully recovered.
Sierra View has reported two cases of the coronavirus, the second being its first inpatient case. As of Thursday, Sierra View reported that patient was in critical condition.
There are 113 people in Tulare County who are under self-quarantine and being monitored by county health officials.