During their regular meeting on Tuesday night, the Porterville City Council approved a development agreement between the city and Cannabis Express Incorporated, a new cannabis dispensary to be located at 200 N Main Street, the former Bob Fields Jewelry building.
Negotiations for the development agreement initially began with Bloom Farms, but after receiving legal notice the business name was already in use, owner and applicant Darren Garrett was required to change the business’ name to Cannabis Express Incorporated.
In addition to complying with federal, state and local laws, Garrett has agreed to focus efforts towards hiring local employees.
Councilman Raymond Beltran commented he understood how the process has evolved and expanded to accommodate three dispensaries within the city but he's concerned with having a third one in the community. He stated he was personally concerned about it being downtown.
Councilman Greg Meister asked if construction on the business has started, to which Assistant City Manager Jason Ridenour answered no construction has begun but building permits have been submitted. Meister agreed with the concern about the population of dispensaries on Main Street and would prefer the applicant to move the location if possible.
“Having three cannabis stores on Main Street, is that the look we want for Porterville?” said Meister.
CIty Attorney Julia Lew clarified the location is a zoning issue, and previous councils have set the zoning areas and requirements for cannabis businesses.
Meister said he didn't want to oppose if the applicant had already invested in the property.
Vice Mayor Kellie Carrillo noted for the record she also doesn’t like the idea of having three dispensaries on Main Street either but is fully aware of the massive amount of support behind Garrett as he would be the most local dispensary owner.
Councilman Donald Weyhrauch moved for the approval of the development agreement for the third dispensary and Mayor Martha A. Flores seconded. The agreement was approved with a vote of 4-1, with Beltran voting against.
A bid concerning the reconstruction of Villa Street project was awarded to Dawson-Mauldin, a general engineering company based out of Selma, for just over $10 million on Tuesday. The project will consist of the stretch of Villa Street between Olive Avenue and Henderson Avenue.
Although the Engineer’s estimate was just more than $7 million, the lowest bid for the project was submitted at $10,087,972.40.
The difference in the estimate to bid cost is an impact to materials and labor triggered by the floods.
After making sure they thoroughly understood why the cost was inflated, the council awarded the bid to Dawson-Mauldin at $10,087,972.40 plus contingency and management service fees for a total cost of $12.1 million.
In other council news, an ordinance amendment concerning the need for personal services to ease the amount of vacancies within a specific district was approved. The council commented the amendment will accommodate more business options and give expansion opportunities to existing businesses.
The Southeast corner of River Avenue and Plano Street was approved for annexation into the city. The .62 acre corner includes three parcels, and the annexation request was needed in order for the parcels to connect to city services.
The payment for the flag pole being fixed at Grocery Outlet was approved in the amount of $2,562.75. The flag pole is a major piece of the annual Flag Day ceremony, and comments were made about the amount of public support received for the patriotic event. The money will be used to pay for the repairs to the mechanism that raises and lowers the flag.
The council set a public hearing concerning the city’s budgeting process for their June 20 meeting.