Thieves stole $37,000 in gas and equipment as well as a yellow Caterpillar 236B Skid Steer in Terra Bella, The Tulare County Sheriff's Office stated.
TCSO Deputies were called to the 22800 block of Avenue 88 in Terra Bella on Tuesday for a theft from a work site.
Deputies arrived on scene and discovered between the evening hours of Friday and morning hours of Tuesday, someone stole about 500 gallons of diesel from several vehicles that were on the job site, as well as a yellow Caterpillar 236B Skid Steer. In total, the thieves stole about $37,000 worth of gas and equipment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. 559-733-6218.