Just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, TCSO Deputies were called to the Chevron on Teapot Dome and Highway 65 in Porterville for a report of a theft.
When Deputies arrived, the property owner told Deputies that sometime between January 17, and January 22, someone took a ladder trailer from the Chevron parking lot. The trailer is black with two grey portable toilets and about 40 aluminum ladders.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Anthony Cook, Sgt. Lowry or Sgt. Joe England at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488, or anonymously attcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.