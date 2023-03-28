In 1962, a post-doctoral fellow specializing in the History of Science at Princeton University, where Albert Einstein had been a professor until his death in 1955, wrote a book titled “The Structure of Scientific Revolutions.” In it, Dr. Thomas Kuhn popularized the term “paradigm,” which refers to the constellation of knowledge that leads scientists to construct experiments to test their theories. I think he might have been considering the cracks that were already beginning to appear in the General Theory, which today is challenged regularly by the quirky Dr. Sabine Hossenfelder in her many YouTube videos. She even raps about it…
Kuhn’s book described how advances in knowledge gradually reveal flaws in our theories, which eventually leads scientists to modify these theories or construct other theories that produce better experiments that explain the previous erroneous results, and produce more precise conclusions. Theories, it turns out, evolve.
But some folks take comfort fromthe notion that people who appear to be smarter than the rest of us are in fact flawed;cutting down those who stand taller makes them feel less inadequate.
These are the same people who claim today the FBI, the Department of Justice, and anyone else who investigates high crimes and misdemeanors on the part of their political heroes are in fact incompetent, and in no position to pass judgment on the Donald Trumps of the world. Paradoxically, these are the same people who base their political ideologies on theories of their own.
The theory of “trickle-down” (or “supply-side”) economics holds lowering taxes on those with the highest incomes will produce economic prosperity — so much so tax revenues will actually go up. Arthur Laffer, a majority of one who got Ronald Reagan’s ear, managed to get the great communicator to believe this nonsense, to the detriment of our country. Of the seven things Reagan did to damage our country, this is perhaps the most damaging. Many people still believe the government is our enemy, not realizing the argument’s only purpose was to justify reducing taxes on the wealthiest Americans. It was just a scam, folks; it wasn’t meant to become a political philosophy!
Governor Brownback of Kansas decided to conduct an experiment to prove supply-side economics worked. In 2007, he backed Kansas Senate Bill Substitute HB2117, which cut the top rate on wages, salaries and investment by 29 percent. The result was the largest deficit in the state’s history. The Republican-led Senate forced Brownback to reverse his tax cuts, and much of the shortfall was never recovered. (https://www.cbpp.org/research/state-budget-and-tax/kansas-provides-compelling-evidence-of-failure-of-supply-side-tax).
A similar “theory” is the smaller government is the better. Smaller government means less money spent on government, but it also means less government regulation. Those regulations, most of them the result of many man-years of study and fact-finding, are put in place to protect people like us from the potential dangers that are being regulated. And the occasional anecdote about a regulation that sounds foolish when taken out of context proves nothing. Statistics are how you tell the truth; anecdotes are how you lie.
Low-information voters don’t like theories that have been developed by better-informed people, but love the theories they’ve come up with based on no knowledge whatsoever. The notion experts aren’t really experts – they’re what Fox News likes to call “so-called experts – has opened the floodgates to a multitude of self-styled experts on just about everything.
Speculation about the nature of human sexuality is in the news every day. Experts see a palette of preferences which occur naturally, but people with no knowledge of human sexuality other than their personal experiences have endless theories about how others should think and feel. Often, some institution with an agenda tries to convince them the popular wisdom in vogue two millennia ago, rather than serious studies by serious people, should determine what we think today. And sadly, the lives and feelings of the people who don’t meet the standards of the self-righteous are the last thing that these hyper-critical hypocrites care about.
