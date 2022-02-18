The Theatre Company has created two additional workshops in Lindsay in its campaign to offer performance training for students.
The new March workshops will be held at the Lindsay Community Center. One will be a four-week dance boot camp and the other will be a four-week acting boot camp for students in grades 9-12.
Theatre Company choreographer McKenna Friend-Hoffman will lead the high school dance workshop, providing instruction in the most popular theatrical dance styles, including jazz and/or tap. Students will focus on technique fundamentals while building strength and increasing flexibility. The workshop will be offered at the Lindsay Community Center on Thursdays, March 3, 10, 17, and 24 from 4:15 until 5:30 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 per student and enrollment is limited. For registration information, visit this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSC-m3Oez9LcKxazztw9BVI8tqixf_nRIna4CmmrZaN10MsQ/viewform.
Theatre Company director Bethany Rader will lead the high school acting workshop on Tuesdays, March 8, 15, 22, and 29. The workshop will also be offered at the Lindsay Community Center from 4:15 until 5:30 p.m. In the workshop, students will learn how to select and prepare the right monologue for different auditions, and how to find and explore a character. The cost of the class is $20 per student and enrollment is limited. For registration information, visit this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCmri-Qa6T3_O_r0BptowO274x_MAVRzLkjpYCEuYGvctKDA/viewform
Rader reports the Theatre Company continues to seek partnerships with schools and community organizations throughout the county, particularly in the Dinuba, Porterville, and Tulare areas.
“We are eager to customize any of our audition, acting, dance, and vocal workshops to meet the needs of students in your schools,” Rader said.
District administrators who are interested in having the Theatre Company create a student workshop are invited to contact Rader, bethany.rader@tcoe.org.
For more information about the Theatre Company’s spring workshop, click the “Course Catalog” tab at www.tcoe.org/TheatreCo.