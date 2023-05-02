What a week! Fox News lost a civil lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News to demand compensation for the monetary losses they suffered due to Fox News reporters claiming Dominion machines and software had been manipulated to cause Trump to lose the 2020 election. Trump and his surrogates had claimed HUNDREDS of times they had proof the election had been stolen. They didn't. In one state, FOUR illegal votes were found. In the six “battleground” states, a total of 475 voters were found to have voted twice — about half for Trump and half for Biden. Fox lied, and that lie cost them nearly EIGHT HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS. And theirs wasn’t the only lawsuit that Fox will face.
We tried to impeach Trump, not once but twice. But impeachment is a political process, not a judicial one. The House conducts the trial, but the Senate votes to convict. If you don’t have 67 percent of the Senate on your side, and if the majority cares not at all for the truth, you won’t succeed. It's made for corruption.
Twenty years ago, most people seemed disposed to tell the truth, and those who didn’t were ashamed. Those days are gone. The Republican Party has discovered what demagogues have known for millennia: That lies, slander, accusations and innuendo work. And if the only information sources that you follow are devoted to those techniques, you will be overwhelmed by those lies, and you’ll lose the ability to distinguish between truth and lies.
A family friend came over yesterday. This is a guy in his early 60s who took up a trade and has been able to take care of his family and earn a good living with it. But it’s not a trade that requires staying informed about economics or politics or public affairs. So he comes home from a long, hard day and sits down in front of the TV and watches Fox News, and Fox News lies to him, and he has no idea that they’re lying, and he believes every word that he hears. They tell him who to hate, and he hates them. His mechanism for deciding what’s true and what’s not, as he told me, is to “follow his gut.” The problem is that, before Fox attacked his brain, they softened up his gut.
I happened to mention the Dominion lawsuit, and the guy went ballistic. He launched into a five-minute tirade in which he listed everything that Joe Biden and the Democrats had done to ruin the country — Inflation, wasteful military spending in Ukraine, price gouging, the deep state — the usual litany. Everything he said was a talking point straight out of Fox News. And not a single thing that he said was true.
I know that it’s hard to determine what’s true and what’s not. Everything sounds reasonable. But that’s what the logical fallacies are for. Joe Biden became President, and then inflation peaked. Post hoc ergo propter hoc. Biden ordered the evacuation of 2,000 American soldiers out of Afghanistan, which Fox claimed was the direct cause of the death of a dozen American soldiers at the bombing near the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai airport in Kabul on August 26, 2021. Never mind that Trump had ordered the complete withdrawal of all American troops four days after Biden was declared winner of the 2020 election, and had already evacuated most of them, giving Biden the choice of either putting them all back or extracting the remaining endangered personnel. We found out three days ago that it was an Isis operative, not the Taliban, that killed our 12 soldiers and 170 Afghan citizens. In fact, it was the Taliban who got him. But not before Fox misrepresented the facts in order to blame Biden.
Fox lies in order to enrage its viewers. Obviously, it works. My visitor had fallen for every single Fox lie, and the lies had filled him with rage. But nothing that he said was true. I didn’t say anything, because I didn’t feel like watching him get even more agitated — maybe have a heart attack — and because I didn’t think that there was the slightest chance that he would understand anything that I said. It doesn’t matter that I fact check for a living and he doesn’t. He’s right and everyone else is wrong, because Fox told him so.
So what does this have to do with the Dominion lawsuit? This guy is going to vote for Trump, and Fox is responsible for that vote. Not that Fox cares who they vote for; they don’t. They care about ratings. But they’ve discovered that if they lie to people like my friend, he’ll keep watching, and ratings will go up, and commercials are priced based on audience share. That’s the saddest aspect of the Fox lies. They don’t even care who wins the election. They just want to tell their audience what the audience wants to hear, and the crazier their lies are the more their audience likes it. They think with their gut, and the gut doesn’t think. Fox is just exploiting a fundamental weakness, but the future of my country is at risk because of Fox’s greed.
But lying just cost Fox $800 million, and Fox is going to lose the next few lawsuits as well, and it may well bankrupt them. Then, NewsMax or another lying media outlet will take over and continue to lie, and these people will continue to watch, and they will continue to believe every lie they’re told.
Josh Shapiro is the Governor and former Attorney General of Pennsylvania. He investigated every reported case of voter fraud in his state, and found half a dozen — all of whom voted twice — for Trump. If he were called as a witness in a trial, the judge and the jury would believe him over the opinions of half a million Republican Trumpers. Because in a jury trial, it doesn’t freaking matter what your opinion is. Proof matters, and proof isn’t subject to the “gut.” Shapiro says the answer is to challenge the liars at every step. “Prove it.” That’s all you have to say. And watch them walk away.
The Dominion trial has shown us the way forward. Don’t try to impeach lying Republicans, because if they manage to gerrymander their way to a majority, they can simply ignore the truth. Don’t charge them with crimes, either. Criminal trials require a unanimous verdict, and it takes just one lying juror for whom winning is more important than truth to subvert the entire process. Just sue them, and then bankrupt them. Use class action suits. How did they harm us? They stole our democracy, and we want it back.
They love to lie, but they love their money more than they love their country or their honor.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter'sbook, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.net